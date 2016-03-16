BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides update for Phase III pipeline expansion

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Alberta Court has granted order that stays, on interim basis, Alberta Energy Regulator from issuing written hearing decision
* Previously explored numerous routing alternatives and expects to be able to complete project on time and on budget
* Pembina pipeline corporation provides regulatory update for phase III pipeline expansion
* Secured binding rights of way required for construction of project in potential purchase area from all affected landowners
* Court order stays written hearing decision on company's fox creek to Namao, Alberta expansion pipeline project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.