BRIEF-Flowers Foods announces $120 mln accelerated share repurchase

March 16 Flowers Foods Inc :

* Flowers foods announces $120 million accelerated share repurchase

* Says on annual basis, expects repurchase of shares through asr to have accretive impact on earnings of $0.02 to $0.03/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

