BRIEF-Acacia rejects non-binding proposal from ARC and adopts plan to protect tax benefits

March 17 Acacia Research Corp
* Binding proposal from ARC and adopts plan to protect tax
benefits
* Received unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposal
from ARC acquisition co to buy all outstanding shares of co's
common stock
* Oover past few months, board has received other contacts
from persons wanting to ascertain company's interest in a sale
* Board acted to protect co's net operating loss
carryforwards by unanimously approving adoption of a tax
benefits preservation plan
* Deal for $3.72 per share
* Board considered arc's proposal, which provided premium of
only 5 percent over co's unaffected trading price on march
11,determined proposal inadequate
* "Aat this time, company is not for sale"
* Tax benefits preservation plan was adopted by board to
reduce likelihood of an "ownership change" occurring
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: