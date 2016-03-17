BRIEF-Global Sources says Q4 revenue $61.6 mln vs $60.1 mln

March 17 Global Sources :
* Global Sources reports fourth quarter and year-end 2015
results
* Q4 IFRS net profit $20.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted
share
* Qtrly non-IFRS net profit $13.0 million, or $0.52 per
diluted share
* Q4 revenue $61.6 million versus $60.1 million
* Revenue from continuing operations is expected to be in
range of $78.0 million to $80.0 million for first half of 2016
* IFRS EPS from continuing operations is expected to be in
range of $0.13 to $0.17 for first half of 2016
