BRIEF-Global Sources says Q4 revenue $61.6 mln vs $60.1 mln

March 17 Global Sources :

* Global Sources reports fourth quarter and year-end 2015 results

* Q4 IFRS net profit $20.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share

* Qtrly non-IFRS net profit $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share

* Q4 revenue $61.6 million versus $60.1 million

* Revenue from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $78.0 million to $80.0 million for first half of 2016

* IFRS EPS from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $0.13 to $0.17 for first half of 2016

