版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 15:14 BJT

BRIEF-Euronav FY dividend at $0.82 per share

March 17 Euronav Nv

* Q4 EBITDA $160.6 million versus $67.6 million year ago

* FY net profit of $350 million for 2015

* Dividend of $0.82 per share in line with our return to shareholders policy

* Q4 revenue $225.6 million versus $144.9 million year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐