2016年 3月 17日

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Bayer's drug to treat hemophilia A

March 17 Bayer AG :

* U.S. FDA approves Bayer's kovaltry antihemophilic factor (recombinant) for treatment of children and adults with hemophilia A

* FDA approves Bayer's kovaltry antihemophilic factor (recombinant) for the treatment of children and adults with hemophilia A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

