BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q4 earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Q4 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 comparable store
sales to increase 2.2% to 2.7%
* Michaels companies inc says in fiscal 2016, currency
impact of weaker canadian dollar is expected to negatively
impact sales by approximately $13 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $5.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Headwinds faced in 2015 will continue in 2016, including
pressure from foreign exchange rates and a "choppy retail
environment"
* The michaels companies announces record fourth quarter and
fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.88 to $1.96
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.87
* Michaels companies inc sees fy 2016 total net sales
growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 8.0% to 9.0%
* Michaels companies inc sees q1 comparable store sales
growth of 1.9% to 2.4%, or 2.8% to 3.3% on a constant currency
basis
* Michaels companies inc says board has authorized co to
purchase, from time to time, as market conditions warrant, $200
million of company's common stock
* "we believe many of headwinds we faced in 2015 will
continue in 2016"
