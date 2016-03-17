版本:
BRIEF-Potash ridge expects to be positioned for capital raise in few weeks

March 17 Potash Ridge Corp :

* Potash ridge provides corporate update

* Says expects to be in a position to complete capital raise within next few weeks

* Says received expressions of interest, is currently in talks with investors to raise capital through non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

