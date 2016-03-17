BRIEF-MDC Partners commence $800 mln private offering of senior notes

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 MDC Partners Inc :
* MDC Partners Inc says commenced a private offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2024
* To use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $735.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020
* MDC Partners Inc commences $800 million private offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.