BRIEF-Emerita Resources announces strategic JV with Aldesa Group

March 17 Emerita Resources Corp :
* Says signing of a letter agreement with respect to a joint
venture ( "JV") with Aldesa Group
* Says JV contemplates that each party will own 50% of
target projects
* Initial financial contribution by parties used for initial
acquisition, resource drilling is expected to be about eur2.5
million
* Emerita resources announces a strategic joint venture with
the Aldesa group of companies to develop mining projects in the
Iberian peninsula
* JV to form a partnership between two companies to explore
and develop mineral resources and reserves in Iberian peninsula
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)