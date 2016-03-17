BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports quarterly adjusted EPS $0.29

March 17 Fiera Capital Corp :
* Says net earnings attributable to company's shareholders
of $9.7 million or $0.13 per share for Q4
* Says declared a dividend of $0.15 , an increase of $0.01
or 7% over last dividend declared for Q3 of 2015
* Fiera Capital Corp quarterly adjusted earnings per share
$0.29
* Fiera capital reports strong fiscal 2015 results and
increases quarterly dividend
* Reports FY EBITDA c$84.8 million
* Says assets under management ("aum") increased by $14.8
billion , or 17%, to $101.4 billion as at December 31, 2015
* Says revenues for quarter ended December 31, were $74 .0
million, an increase of $9.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)