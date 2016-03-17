版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust updates disposition activity

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Liberty property trust updates disposition activity

* Liberty property trust says entered into discussions with a potential purchaser for a large portfolio of suburban office assets

* Liberty property trust says have not entered into any binding sale agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

