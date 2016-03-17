版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:54 BJT

BRIEF-Windstream announces allocation and upsize of incremental term loan

March 17 Windstream Holdings Inc:

* Windstream announces allocation and upsize of incremental term loan

* Unit expects to incur approximately $600 million of incremental term loans, which will be priced at 97.5% of principal amount

* Unit received notice that new incremental term loan under existing secured credit facilities has been allocated to lenders Source text for Eikon:

