2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Coronis

March 17 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v Coronis

* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately $1.57 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

