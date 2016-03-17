BRIEF-Dynacert building out 8,000 square foot expansion to accommodate upcoming assembly of Hydragen

March 17 Dynacert Inc :

* Says expansion will result in a modern facility with a production capacity of 2,000 units per month

* Current facility to be converted to research and development and production for shipping, rail, large stationary power generation products

* Dynacert inc. Provides update on production, validation and global sales opportunities

* Says have leased and are currently building out an 8,000 square foot expansion to accommodate upcoming assembly of Hydragen