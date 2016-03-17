版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Cantel Medical announces Jorgen Hansen as CEO

March 17 Cantel Medical Corp

* Cantel Medical announces CEO succession

* Says CEO Andrew A. Krakauer resigned

* Jorgen Hansen , President and Chief Operating Officer will become President and CEO as well as become member of board

* Says Andrew A. Krakauer will step down from CEO role and as a director on July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

