BRIEF-Gilat appoints Yona Ovadia as CEO

March 17 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd :

* Gilat appoints Yona Ovadia as its new chief executive officer

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd says Dov Baharav shall remain Gilat's chairman of board of directors

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd says Ovadia replacing Dov Baharav Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

