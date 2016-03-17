版本:
BRIEF-Intec Pharma appoints Giora Carni as temporary chairman

March 17 Intec Pharma Ltd

* Zvika Joseph to step down as chairman of the board of directors

* Says Joseph is expected to continue serving as a member of board until september 2016 latest

* Apppoints Giora Carni, Intec Pharma's former CEO, as a director and a temporary chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

