公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:59 BJT

BRIEF-Hunter douglas buys décor division from Newell Rubbermaid for $270 mln

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Hunter douglas acquires décor division from newell rubbermaid

