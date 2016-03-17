版本:
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp increases qtrly dividend to $0.36/shr

March 17 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc :

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc increases quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share

* New dividend represents a two-cent, or 6 percent, increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

