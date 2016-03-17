版本:
BRIEF-Rupert Resources signs option agreement to acquire Pahtavaara mine in Finland

March 17 Rupert Resources Ltd

* Rupert Resources signs 6 month option agreement to acquire Pahtavaara gold mine in Central Lapland, Finland, and renewal of gold centre property lease

* Says to acquire mine for US$500,000 plus US$2.0 million production royalty for total consideration of US$2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

