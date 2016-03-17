版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Lionsgate appoints Audrey Lee as Executive VP

March 17 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate appoints Audrey Lee as Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐