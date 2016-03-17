版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:03 BJT

BRIEF-Air Products increases quarterly dividend by 6 pct to $0.86 per share

March 17 Air Products :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.86per share

* Air products increases quarterly dividend for 34th consecutive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

