2016年 3月 18日 星期五 03:47 BJT

BRIEF-Loews Corp prices $500 mln offering of senior notes

March 17 Loews Corp :

* Loews corporation prices $500 million offering of senior notes

* Says priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

