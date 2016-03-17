版本:
BRIEF-Bowmore Exploration announces private placement of up to 5 mln units at $0.07 per unit

March 17 Bowmore Exploration Ltd

* Bowmore announces private placement

* Private placement will consist of up to 5 million units at a price of $0.07 per unit

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used to fund exploration work and working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

