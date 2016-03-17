版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-IBI Group Inc posts Q4 earnings $0.02/shr

March 17 IBI Group Inc

* IBI Group Inc. announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Forecasting $355 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2016.

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.02

* Revenue for three months ended December 31, 2015 was $84.9 million compared with $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐