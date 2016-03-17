BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology to acquire land in Hillsboro for $11.2 mln

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Dupont Fabros Technology:
* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. announces new leases totaling over 27 megawatts of critical load, commencement of development of sc1 phase iii and acquisition of land for future development
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 46.7 acre parcel of land in Hillsboro, Oregon for a purchase price of $11.2 million Source text for Eikon:
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.