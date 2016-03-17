版本:
BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology to acquire land in Hillsboro for $11.2 mln

March 17 Dupont Fabros Technology:

* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. announces new leases totaling over 27 megawatts of critical load, commencement of development of sc1 phase iii and acquisition of land for future development

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 46.7 acre parcel of land in Hillsboro, Oregon for a purchase price of $11.2 million Source text for Eikon:

