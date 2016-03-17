版本:
BRIEF-Volitionrx announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 17 Volitionrx Ltd :

* Volitionrx announces proposed public offering of common stock

* It intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Intends to grant underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of shares of common stock sold in offering

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

