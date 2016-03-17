版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market

March 17 Ingram Micro Inc

* Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market

* Company is expected to contribute more than $125 million in annual revenue and be modestly accretive to 2016 non-GAAP earnings

* Says acquired Greenville, SC-based NETXUSA Inc

* NETXUSA's management team and associates are expected to remain in place, operating as an integrated division of Ingram Micro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐