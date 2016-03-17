版本:
BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for February 2016

March 17 LPL Financial Holdings

* LPL financial reports monthly activity for February 2016

* Total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were $460 billion, a 0.2 percent increase from January 2016

* Total client cash sweep balances at end of february were $31.2 billion, a 0.6 percent increase compared to January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

