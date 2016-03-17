版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Steven loranger appointed to Edwards Lifesciences board

March 17 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Steven Loranger appointed to Edwards Lifesciences board of directors

* Loranger was most recently chief executive officer and president of leading global water technology company xylem inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐