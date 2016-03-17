BRIEF-Aeropostale reports Q4 adj share loss $0.14 excluding items

March 17 Aeropostale Inc

* Aeropostale reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2015

* says Q4 same store sales fell 6.7 percent

* says Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* says is currently engaged in a dispute with a vendor, mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners

* says sees q1 2016 loss per share $0.35 to $0.42

* says considering all options with respect to this dispute and to address disruption in supply

* says for fiscal 2016, company intends to invest approximately $14.0 million

* says board has authorized management to explore a full range of strategic and financial alternatives

* says extension of licensing agreement with distribuidora liverpool for aéropostale and p.s. From aéropostale in mexico until 2023

* says Q4 loss per share $0.27

* says Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* says Q4 revenue $498 million versus i/b/e/s view $519.7 million

* says announces review of strategic alternatives aeropostale signs license extension with liverpool in mexico

* says closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter

* says violation is causing a disruption in supply of some merchandise, which, if unresolved, could cause a liquidity constraint

* says for fiscal 2016, company intends to invest approximately $14.0 million

* says company has retained stifel and other advisors to assist in a review of alternatives

* says company closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: