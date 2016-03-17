版本:
BRIEF-Amedica corporation reports Q4 results

March 17 Amedica Corp

* Amedica corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Net loss for full year 2015 was $23.9 million, compared to $32.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

