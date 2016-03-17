版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-TransCanada to acquire Columbia Pipeline Group for $25.50/shr

March 17 (Reuters) -

* TransCanada to acquire Columbia Pipeline Group for $25.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TRP.TO CPGX.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

