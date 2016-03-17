版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Circa Enterprises Q4 earnings per share C$0.03

March 17 Circa Enterprises Inc :

* Circa reports sales and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 sales fell 2.5 percent to C$6.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐