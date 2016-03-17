版本:
BRIEF-American capital agency announces Gary Kain as CEO

March 17 American Capital Agency Corp :

* American capital agency promotes Gary Kain to CEO; Al Puryear to chair AGNC board

* Says Kain and Puryear replace Malon Wilkus, who is also leaving company's board, effective thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

