版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Legg mason, inc. announces pricing of senior notes offering

March 17 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg mason, inc. announces pricing of senior notes offering

* says priced its underwritten public offering of $450.0 million of senior notes due 2026 at a price equal to 99.954% of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐