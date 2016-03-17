版本:
BRIEF-HNZ Group reports Qtrly revenue $48.8 million

March 17 HNZ Group :

* Reports 2015 Year-End results

* Qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders of corporation of $0.20 per share

* Qtrly revenue $48.8 million versus $42 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.21, revenue view c$47.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

