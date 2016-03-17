BRIEF-Health canada says four Canadian clinical trials, involving cancer medicine zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with other cancer medicines, being stopped

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
March 17 Gilead Sciences Inc
* International clinical trials, including trials in Canada, are being stopped due to serious adverse events with the drug zydelig, in combination with other cancer drugs
* Is also conducting a review of drug zydelig and will take appropriate next steps as needed
* Says three additional trials will be amended by implementing added measures to protect participants
* Four Canadian clinical trials, involving cancer medicine zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with other cancer medicines, being stopped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.