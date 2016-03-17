版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-OneREIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.111

March 17 OneREIT

* OneREIT announces 2015 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.111 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐