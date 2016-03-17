版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:59 BJT

BRIEF-Pinetree Capital net asset value per share was $0.10 as at December 31, 2015

March 17 Pinetree Capital Ltd

* Pinetree capital ltd. Announces financial results for the year ended december 31, 2015 and december 2015 NAV

* Net asset value per share was $0.10 as at December 31, 2015, a 64% decrease from December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

