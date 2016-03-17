版本:
BRIEF-Organigram promotes Peter Hanson as interim CFO

March 17 Organigram Holdings Inc

* Organigram promotes Peter Hanson as interim CFO

* Peter Hanson will assume responsibility as interim CFO for Roger Rogers, who resigns effective March 17th, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

