版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-IBM acquires privately owned Optevia

March 18 International Business Machines

* IBM acquires Optevia, expanding role as solutions provider for public sector clients

* Optevia acquisition, to help co establish itself as premier SaaS, digital consultant; accelerate leadership in CRM Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐