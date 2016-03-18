版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

March 18 On Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor and provides update on regulatory approval process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐