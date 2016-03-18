版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Brp announces the renewal of NCIB

March 18 (Reuters) -

* BRP announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* BRP Inc says authorized renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 3.4 million subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon:

