BRIEF-Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign agreement for Ibalizumab

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab
* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in Canada
* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement
* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize Ibalizumab in united states and in canada
* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA
* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us and in canada
* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."