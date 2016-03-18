BRIEF-Gordmans Stores posts Q4 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Gordmans Stores Inc
* Gordmans Stores Inc announces fourth quarter 2015 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2016 sales $146 million to $150 million
* Expects Q1 gross profit margin to be lower than last year
* Qtrly comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 2.3 pct
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales performance was more volatile than expected due in part to unfavorable weather conditions in Dec and late Jan
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales volatility created a temporary inventory build at year end that co is clearing through during Q1
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 2.3 pct
* Q4 sales $205.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.2 million
* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.06 to $0.10
* Q1 2016 net sales outlook reflect comparable store sales in range of down 2 pct to flat
* Q1 guidance includes $0.02 of expense associated with engagement of outside party to assist in identifying expense savings opportunities
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $151.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."