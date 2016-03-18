版本:
BRIEF-Pronai Therapeutics appoints Jeffrey Cooper and Tran Nguyen to its board

March 18 Pronai Therapeutics Inc

* Appoints Jeffrey Cooper and Tran Nguyen to its board of directors

* Says the appointments of Cooper and Nguyen are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

