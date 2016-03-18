BRIEF-Western Digital announces proposed offerings of $1.5 bln of senior secured notes and $4.1 bln of senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Western Digital Corp
* Announces proposed offerings of $1.5 billion of senior secured notes and $4.1 billion of senior unsecured notes
* Intends to use proceeds to finance proposed merger with Sandisk, refinance indebtedness of Western Digital and Sandisk
* Offerings of $1.5 billion aggregate amount of senior secured notes due 2023, $4.1 billion aggregate mount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."