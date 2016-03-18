版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Western Digital announces proposed offerings of $1.5 bln of senior secured notes and $4.1 bln of senior unsecured notes

March 18 Western Digital Corp

* Announces proposed offerings of $1.5 billion of senior secured notes and $4.1 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Intends to use proceeds to finance proposed merger with Sandisk, refinance indebtedness of Western Digital and Sandisk

* Offerings of $1.5 billion aggregate amount of senior secured notes due 2023, $4.1 billion aggregate mount of senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

