BRIEF-Western Digital announces proposed offerings of $1.5 bln of senior secured notes and $4.1 bln of senior unsecured notes

March 18 Western Digital Corp

* Announces proposed offerings of $1.5 billion of senior secured notes and $4.1 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Intends to use proceeds to finance proposed merger with Sandisk, refinance indebtedness of Western Digital and Sandisk

* Offerings of $1.5 billion aggregate amount of senior secured notes due 2023, $4.1 billion aggregate mount of senior unsecured notes due 2024