BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology says prices offering of 6.6 mln shares

March 18 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc :

* Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,620,000 shares of common stock

* Says offering priced at $37.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $249.9 million